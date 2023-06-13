The Newest SeaWorld In Abu Dhabi Is Almost Completely Indoors

In another absolutely astounding feat of engineering in the Dubai area, the newest SeaWorld branded park is almost completely an indoors experience, yes even with the rides. One of the roller coasters does extend outside the main building, but I think you still get on and off inside the enormous building. This new park is also essentially across the street from Ferrari World, so most of what’s called Yas Island is just a giant playground. Check out how big the building is. The red squiggly line on the right is the coaster that stretches outdoors too. (This is clearly taken before the park was finished.)

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi (Google Maps)

And of course it has the world’s largest aquarium, that stands 70 feet high, holds 7 million gallons of water, and 60,000 marine animals! For lots more details check out Attractions Magazine’s article.

