Nikki Sixx will do whatever it takes to protect his daughter from stalkers

LOS ANGELES - DECEMBER 6: Bassist Nikki Sixx and all the original members of Motely Crue reunite after six years to announce "Red, White & Crue Tour 2005...Better Live than Dead" on December 6, 2004 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

A fan recently asked Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx why he no longer posts photos of his youngest daughter. As you’ll read, Nikki didn’t hold back when it comes to his family...

Nikki responded on X saying, “Because we’ve been stalked and our family has been threatened multiple times in the last few years.”

Nikki Sixx went on to say that he has strong law enforcement relationships in his community and that he’s ready to take matters into his own hands if he needs to.

Sixx added on X saying, “We also live in Wyoming on private property and we are locked and loaded and know our rights to protect our family. Nothing in my life matters more than my family.”

Because we’ve been stalked and our family has been threatened multiple times the last few years. Some are in jail now but Ruby doesn’t need to be exposed to millions of people, mostly cool fans but she is more important to us than posting photos and from experience,it’s proven… https://t.co/WdQ6jRt28E — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) January 3, 2026

