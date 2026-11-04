Now that the voting is over...let’s go back to being gross! And today’s topic is...

Now that the Election Day is over, we can get back to the IMPORTANT issues: Like, if a long-forgotten cup gets super moldy and gross . . . and you toss it in the dishwasher . . . are you fine drinking from it again?

A random poll online asked, “If you threw up in a bowl . . . but it was properly cleaned and sanitized after . . . would you eat out of it again?”

A whopping 83% said YES . . . no problem. 12% said NO, and 6% said they’re NOT SURE. (Let’s be honest, just about ANY parent of young kids would be totally fine with this . . . they’re probably okay just rinsing it out.)

One person in the comments said, “I probably would, unless it’s plastic.” And another said, “Like in the future? Yeah. Immediately after? No.”

Then, the poll took it another step: “If a family member POOPED in a bowl . . . and then it was cleaned and sanitized . . . would you eat out of it later?” Many parents may still be incapable of being grossed out . . . but for others, this was a bridge too far.

Only 15% said YES. 78% said NO. And 1% said they’re NOT SURE.