The official trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 is finally here

Happy Gilmore 2. (L to R) Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio as Busboy and Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2. Cr. Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2024.

There were rumors that Adam Sandler was getting back with Shooter and other cast members from Happy Gilmore to create a sequel and now we know it’s true!

Check out the full-length trailer for the movie, which will be released on Netflix on July 25, 2025.