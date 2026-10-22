Offspring founding member ‘Noodles’ is pausing all live performances

Lollapalooza Chile 2024 - Day 2 Dexter Holland and Noodles of The Offspring perform during Lollapalooza 2024 at Parque Cerrillos on March 16, 2024 in Santiago, Chile. (Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images) (Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Since 1984, The Offspring has been rockin’ the stage with one of their founding members, Kevin Wasserman, AKA ‘Noodles’.

Unfortunately, those live shows with ‘Noodles’ will be on a pause, as he steps away due to health concerns.

In a statement, ‘Noodles’ told fans that a “sudden and fairly serious heath issue” has caused him to step away from live performances for the time being.

It must be fairly sudden because just 5 months ago back in May, ‘Noodles’ absolutely tore it up on stage with The Offspring at “Welcome to Rockville” in Daytona Beach.

Wishing him a speedy recovery from whatever he’s going through right now and ‘Noodles’ asked if you would keep him in your thoughts. So, throw an extra prayer in there for ‘Noodles’ and a healthy return to doing what he loves most.

Below is the announcement he shared on The Offspring’s Instagram:

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

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