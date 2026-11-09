Old Tech...should it make a comeback?

This picture shows a VHS videocassette recorder in Tokyo on July 22, 2016. The world's last videocassette recorder is set to roll off the factory line as a Japanese manufacturer ends production of the once booming home-theatre technology. Funai Electric, which says it is the world's last VCR manufacturer, pointed to a sharp decline in demand and trouble sourcing parts. / AFP / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)

I’m not so sure I personally miss any of these, but it’s becoming seemingly more apparent to many people are. Sony is bringing back old school Walkman headphones. While they’re at it, they should also consider anything from today’s list of the . . .

Top 5 Pieces of Old School Technology That Need to Come Back.

- Landlines. There’s no better way to convey your anger on a call than slamming down an avocado green handset.

- Boomboxes. You want to listen to music in public? Then you have to lug a 30-pound apparatus to the park and EARN it.

- Typewriters. If only because it gives us an excuse to have Liquid Paper. Which delivers an EPIC high.

- Cassette tapes. Wi-Fi outages won’t stop us from cranking Night Ranger!

- VCRs. Fast forward. Play. Rewind. Pause. You learn how to use them all to freeze on that “scene” in”Basic Instinct". OK...maybe I can get on board with this one! :-)

- Car cigarette lighters. It’s like being a blacksmith in your own car!

- Polaroid cameras. Now when you blink in a photo, there are consequences.

- Phone booths. It’s like a private little terrarium in there. Right down to the moldy green stuff growing on the floor.