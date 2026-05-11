Oldest rockers touring in 2026

2020: Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music for the Marsden 2020 at the O2 Arena on March 3, 2020, in London.

How some of these rock stars are still touring and rockin’ different cities every weekend is mind-blowing, but they’re still giving it their all for their fans! So, if you’re going to any of these concerts this year, just know you’re seeing some of the oldest rockers on tour this year.

Ultimate Classic Rock put together a list of the “Oldest Rockers on Tour This Summer” and leading the pack 85-years young is Ringo Starr. He turns 86 in July and he goes on tour later this month.

Here are 10 others:

1. Mike Love of the Beach Boys: He just turned 85 in March.

2. Bob Dylan: He’s 84, but he turns 85 in a few weeks.

3. Paul Simon: 84

4. Jon Anderson of Yes: 81

5. Eric Clapton: 81

6. Micky Dolenz of The Monkees: 81

7. Rod Stewart: 81

8. Roger Glover of Deep Purple: 80

9. Ian Gillan of Deep Purple: 80

10. John Fogerty: 80