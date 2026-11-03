Orlando Freebies on Election Day with your “I Voted” sticker

Have some civic engagement for lunch and use your proof of voting as a coupon!

Here’s where your “I Voted” sticker can get you free food in Orlando

Not that you need any incentive to get out and vote today, but several businesses around Central Florida are giving you freebies, just for stopping by with your, “I Voted” sticker.

For example, anyone that stops by a Krispy Kreme today with their “I Voted” sticker will get an original glazed donut for free!

Celebrate your voice AND make your day sweeter! 🍩



Stop by a #krispykreme shop on #electionday for a FREE “I Voted” sticker paired with a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut – 11/5 only!#krispykreme #doughnuts pic.twitter.com/EoNIqby2gq — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 4, 2024

They’re not the only ones giving away free food and great deals on Election Day. Not only is it election day, but it’s also “National Sandwich Day,” so it’s a win/win!

According to Money Saving Mom, here are some other businesses around Orlando and Central Florida offering free food today:

Buffalo Wild Wings - Get 6 totally FREE wings with $15+ min order through the app and it’s good not just today, but runs for two weeks.

Firehouse Subs - Get a FREE medium sub with a $15+ purchase

Einstein Bagels - Get 6 bagels for only $7

Subway - Rewards members can order online or via app to grab BOGO footlongs through November 8th.

Jimmy John’s - Rewards members can buy one qualifying sandwich or wrap and get another free on Nov. 3 on their website and on the app orders using the code SANDWICH

**As always, participating locations may vary, so it’s always good to double-check before you order.