Orlando Magic blockbuster trade adds Desmond Bane to the roster

Back in May after the Magi were eliminated from the 1st round of the NBA playoffs, Orlando Magic GM Jeff Weltman said in a press conference, “We’re in a place now where the focus will shift more towards looking at the world through more of a win now sort of lens.”

Well, he’s a man of his word, because the Magic made a big move over the weekend! The Magic have signed guard Desmond Bane to their roster of young superstars.

The blockbuster trade came from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guards Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and multiple future first first-round picks.

Weltman said, “We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond (Bane) to the Orlando Magic family. Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league, and we look forward to his shooting, IQ and wide-ranging skill set in helping our team take a step forward. Desmond’s character is held in high regard across the league and we believe he will fit seamlessly with our existing players both on and off the court.”

According to WFTV, Bane played in 69 games (68 starts) last season with Memphis, averaging 19.2 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 5.3 apg. and 1.16 stlpg. in 32.0 minpg., while shooting .484 (493-1,018) from the field, .392 (164-418) from three-point range and .894 (177-198) from the free throw line.

At 26-years old, Desmond Babe joins one of the youngest cores in the NBA with Paolo Banchero (22), Franz Wagner (23), and Jalen Suggs (24) who are all under the age of 25.