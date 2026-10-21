Orlando Magic tip-off the regular season today

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 28: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic poses during the 2026 Orlando Magic Media Day at AdventHealth Training Center on September 28, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The 38th season of the Orlando Magic tips-off tonight at the Kia Center and things will look slightly different.

The main difference is you’ll see a new coach on the Orlando Magic sidelines. Sean Sweeney, who came over from the San Antonio Spurs, begins his first head coaching job with the Magic.

You’ll also see a familiar face suited up in his Magic uniform that was here, left, and then came back and that’s #9, Nikola Vucevic. The big man was most recently in Chicago and has made his way back to Orlando.

Tonight, the Orlando Magic begin the regular season at the Kia Center as they host the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 7pm.

Good luck to the Orlando Magic, let’s have another great year and make it to the post-season! If you want to see the Orlando Magic in action at home, here’s a LINK to their schedule and for tickets.

Don’t forget, you can catch all the Orlando Magic action on WRDQ-TV 27 and select games on WFTV.

And a little side note, in case you didn’t know...

This will be my 15th season as the backup PA Announced in the Kia Center for the Orlando Magic! So, you never know, you might be at a home game and recognize a familiar voice. -Jay