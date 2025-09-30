Orlando makes the list of best foodie city in America

When is comes to restaurants, Orlando has a little bit of everything, from food trucks to fine dining. Whether it’s the unique offerings on Mills Avenue in Orlando to “Restaurant Row” in the Dr. Phillips area, Orlando has something for everyone.

Wallet Hub looked at all the major cities around the country and ranked them based on things like the number of restaurants, affordability, places to enjoy fine dining, craft beers and even food trucks. So, how did Orlando rank?

Orlando came in at #5 on the list for “Best Foodie Cities in America.” The Sunshine State did pretty well overall, with 3 cities ranking in the Top 10.

Check out the Top 10:

#10 San Diego, CA

#9 Sacramento, CA

#8 Las Vegas, NV

#7 Tampa. FL

#6 Austin, TX

#5 Orlando, FL

#4 Seattle, WA

#3 San Francisco, CA

#2 Portland, OR

#1 Miami, FL