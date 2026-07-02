Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer joins the Jay & Brandi Morning Show

Time for a pop quiz! How much do you know about “The City Beautiful” and Lake Eola?

Listen to Jay & Brandi ask Mayor Dyer some True or False questions about Orlando, you might hear something you never knew!

Plus, if you’re looking for somewhere to celebrate the 4th of July and America’s 250th, we have the perfect place!

Fireworks at the Fountain returns to Lake Eola on Saturday with the festivities starting at 4pm and the fireworks lighting up the Orlando skyline over Lake Eola shortly after 9pm.

For more info on Fireworks at the Fountain and FAQ, you can click HERE.