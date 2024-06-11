Orlando Ranks #1 Staycation City In America

Lake Eola Park The downtown Orlando skyline as seen from Lake Eola Park. (SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jay Edwards

When it comes to taking a vacation, there’s nothing better than boarding a plane or taking a family road trip to a new, exciting destination. However, sometimes all we need to unwind is a quick trip to New Smyrna Beach or the theme parks for some family fun or some R&R.

Well, it’s a good thing we live in Orlando, because “The City Beautiful” was just named the #1 staycation in the country! Wallet Hub ranked 182 cities based on things like recreation, beaches, weather, restaurants, parks & pools, bars and attractions and Orlando has it all! Orlando came in at #1 on their list, beating out places like Honolulu and San Diego.

Top 20 Staycation Cities:

1. Orlando

2. Honolulu

3. Cincinnati

4. Las Vegas

5. Tampa

6. Chicago

7. San Diego

8. Atlanta

9. New Orleans

10. Tucson

Source: WalletHub

11. St. Louis

12. Scottsdale

13. Charleston

14. Salt Lake City

15. Denver

16. Ft. Lauderdale

17. Portland

18. New York, NY

19. Columbia, SC

20. Portland


Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!