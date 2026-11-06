Ozzfest is returning to the U.S.

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

For the first time since 2018, Ozzfest will make a return to the U.S. The last time it was held in America was on New Year’s Eve in 2018 when it took place at The Forum in LA.

Well, Sharon had been hinting that Ozzfest would make a return, because that’s what Ozzy would have wanted and the announcement just came this week.

Ozzfest will return in 2027 with stops in the UK, Mexico and the U.S.

The legendary music fest will be celebrating 30 years with a 3-show festival kicking off in the UK at the National Bowl next Summer on July 10th.

That will be followed by a stop in San Bernardino, CA on September 11th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater and then in Mexico City on September 18th.

Sharon said, “Ozzy was the first to launch his own traveling metal festival.” She added, “Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy.”

Lineups haven’t been announced yet, but they already have a link for tickets which you can find on the Ozzfest website.