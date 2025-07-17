Ozzy’s final show sets a new concert record

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

A few weekends ago, Ozzy took the stage one last time for his final show as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath. Well, that show set a new record, one that was for a very good cause.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final show, “Back to the Beginning,” set the record for the highest-grossing charity concert of all time. It raised over $190 million!

The funds will be distributed evenly to three charities: Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Cure Parkinson’s.

Prior to Ozzy’s show, there were the highest-grossing charity concerts of all-time, according to Billboard:

1. Ozzy’s Back to the Beginning (2025): $190 million

2. America: A Tribute to Heroes (2001): $129 million

3. FireAid (2025): Over $100 million

4. Live Aid (1985): Approximately $100 million

5. Farm Aid (since 1985): Over $80 million

6. Hope For Haiti (2010): $57 million

7. Concert for Bangladesh (1971): $12 million

8. One Love Manchester (2017): $12 million