Ozzy's final show sets a new concert record

By Jay Edwards

A few weekends ago, Ozzy took the stage one last time for his final show as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath. Well, that show set a new record, one that was for a very good cause.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final show, “Back to the Beginning,” set the record for the highest-grossing charity concert of all time. It raised over $190 million!

The funds will be distributed evenly to three charities: Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Cure Parkinson’s.

Prior to Ozzy’s show, there were the highest-grossing charity concerts of all-time, according to Billboard:

1. Ozzy’s Back to the Beginning (2025): $190 million

2. America: A Tribute to Heroes (2001): $129 million

3. FireAid (2025): Over $100 million

4. Live Aid (1985): Approximately $100 million

5. Farm Aid (since 1985): Over $80 million

6. Hope For Haiti (2010): $57 million

7. Concert for Bangladesh (1971): $12 million

8. One Love Manchester (2017): $12 million

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

