Ozzy’s final show sets a new concert record

A few weekends ago, Ozzy took the stage one last time for his final show as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath. Well, that show set a new record, one that was for a very good cause.
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s final show, “Back to the Beginning,” set the record for the highest-grossing charity concert of all time. It raised over $190 million!
The funds will be distributed evenly to three charities: Birmingham Children’s Hospital, Acorn Children’s Hospice, and Cure Parkinson’s.
Prior to Ozzy’s show, there were the highest-grossing charity concerts of all-time, according to Billboard:
1. Ozzy’s Back to the Beginning (2025): $190 million
2. America: A Tribute to Heroes (2001): $129 million
3. FireAid (2025): Over $100 million
4. Live Aid (1985): Approximately $100 million
5. Farm Aid (since 1985): Over $80 million
6. Hope For Haiti (2010): $57 million
7. Concert for Bangladesh (1971): $12 million
8. One Love Manchester (2017): $12 million