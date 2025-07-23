Ozzy’s memoir “Last Rites” to be released in October

ARCHIV - Der Musiker Ozzy Osbourne, aufgenommen am 26. Januar 2010 in New York, USA. The King Of Darkness meldet sich am 14. Juni 2010 mit seinem zehnten Studioalbum namens "Scream" zurueck. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen) --- FILE -Recording artist Ozzy Osbourne poses for a portrait Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2010 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

If you’re an Ozzy fan, you might want to pick this up as soon as it comes out, because I have a feeling it’s going to sell out.

Prior to his passing, Ozzy announced the release of his memoir titled “Last Rites” which will be released on October 7th. Ozzy told People that it’s a memoir about his life, health battles, and career.

“People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f--- no,” Ozzy shared with “People.” He added, “If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy.”