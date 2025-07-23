Ozzy’s memoir “Last Rites” to be released in October

By Jay Edwards

If you’re an Ozzy fan, you might want to pick this up as soon as it comes out, because I have a feeling it’s going to sell out.

Prior to his passing, Ozzy announced the release of his memoir titled “Last Rites” which will be released on October 7th. Ozzy told People that it’s a memoir about his life, health battles, and career.

“People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I’m like, f--- no,” Ozzy shared with “People.” He added, “If I’d been clean and sober, I wouldn’t be Ozzy. If I’d done normal, sensible things, I wouldn’t be Ozzy.”

