Parents!!! Stop telling your kids to get off their devices at the dinner table!

Now I may be a little older than the average teen, but even I’ve been yelled at for paying attention to my cell phone too much while enjoying a meal with the family. But...when it comes to dictating screentime rules to their kids, it seems parents are doing a bit of “do as I say…not as I do.” A new study looked at the screentime habits of more than 350 parents. Over 75% of them admitted to some kind of “media use during their last family meal.” That’s more than the 70% of kids between four- and ten-years old that admitted to the same behavior. Probably for different reasons obviously...a four year old isn’t checking their social media accounts - or at least I would hope not, but it is 2026 so I guess anything is possible! According to experts, shared family meals have mental and physical health benefits such as “improved emotional satisfaction” and healthier diets. So put down the phones and put away the tablets...just try to enjoy your broccoli together!