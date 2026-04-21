Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Almond Joy

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

After spending the last few months working overtime to raise nine beautiful puppies, Almond Joy is officially “off the clock” and ready to be the center of someone’s world. She has spent her young life caring for others, and now it is finally her turn to be pampered, loved, and cherished. If you’re looking for a dog with a goofy streak, look no further. Despite everything she’s been through, her spirit is untouched. The Ultimate Lovebug: She doesn’t just sit near you; she wants to be on you. Leaning in for pets and offering gentle nudges for attention are her specialties. The Resident Comedian: Now that she’s no longer nursing, her puppy-like energy is coming out! She has a hilarious “happy howl” and the silliest head tilts when you talk to her. She is friendly, adaptable, and simply grateful for every kind word and treat she receives. Health Note: Almond Joy is currently heartworm positive. While this sounds scary, it is a treatable condition, and the cost is covered by Pet Alliance. She will need a dedicated hero to help her through her treatment protocol (which usually involves a series of injections and a period of “rest and relaxation”). The Silver Lining: During her recovery, she’ll need to keep her heart rate down-which means she is the perfect candidate for binge-watching movies on the couch and receiving endless belly rubs!Are you ready to show this devoted mama what it feels like to be a spoiled puppy herself? Apply to adopt her today and get ready for a lifetime of wagging tails and sloppy kisses! Contact her foster mom via Smorepuppies on IG or FB. You can also email meoates65@gmail.com

Name: Almond Joy

Age: 11 months old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 50 pounds

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Color: Black/White

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Foster Home

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