Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Bear

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Name: Bear

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 2 years old

Color: Grey & White

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter, 2800 County Home Road Photo: Attached

Bear is a fun-loving young pup with a big personality and an even bigger zest for life! This 2-year-old boy is always ready for his next adventure, whether it’s exploring the outdoors, and chasing toys. Curious and playful, Bear loves staying active and keeping himself entertained. After a day of fun, he’s happy to soak up attention and enjoy time with his favorite people.

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