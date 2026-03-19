Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Bella

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Bella, and I am ready to find my furever home! I am a very sweet, calm girl who LOVES attention! I love to be picked up, and love to be petted!! I love to be around my humans! One of my favorite activities is being brushed. I prefer the company of people to other animals, so being an only pet (might) be best for me--Don’t worry though! I will give sooo much love and affection! I have something called “chronic rhinitis” which means I sneeze on and off and get upper respiratory infections easily when stressed. The nice folks here can give you more info on what that means for me! Otherwise I am a happy, healthy lady! I’ve been waiting for a home for a long time so I’m getting a little break in foster care. STAR PET! My adoption fee has been waived! Please contact my foster mom for more details: SnuggleFluff.Org@gmail.com

More pics added daily on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/snuggleflufforg!

Name: Bella

Age: 7 Years Old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 10 pounds

Type: Domestic Shorthair

Color: Black

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Foster Home

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