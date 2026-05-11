Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Bentley

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Name: Bentley

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 10 years old

Weight: 74 pounds

Color: White & Tan

Type: Mixed Large Breed

Location To Adopt: 4311 S John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL, 32839

Photo: Attached

Looking for a super sweet senior? Look no further, it’s Mister Bentley! He’s well-behaved and loves napping in a comfy dog bed near his humans. He has great potty manners, walks well on a leash, and knows basic commands. He’s friendly with other dogs, older children, and adults, but is unsure of cats, so a cat-free home is recommended.

As a senior, Bentley has arthritis and is prone to hemangiomas (benign tumors). He’s had some removed by our medical team and is healing well. Due to these “multiple masses,” he is considered a special needs senior, and we recommend avoiding prolonged sun exposure. (Pet Alliance staff can provide more details upon adoption.)Bentley has a heart as big as his head, filled with LOVE! Who wants to give this senior the best next chapter of his life? Please come meet him at our new Orlando Shelter. You can find him in Kennel A, wagging his tail with a big smile. He’s the kind of dog who will fall in love with you at hello. Paws crossed, you’ll fall in love at first sight too!

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