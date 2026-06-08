Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Big Bertha

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hi, I’m Bertha! I’m currently unwinding in foster care but I’m so eager to find my forever family. Here are a few things my foster family says you should know about me, but please don’t hesitate to reach out and ask more questions! My heart is as big as my paws, which I’m happy to show you as cuddling is one of my favorite pastimes. My fosters say I’m the perfect blend of cuddly, playful, and incredibly gentle. As much as I love cuddling, adventures in the car or on walks are also among my favorite things to do. I do prefer a more leisurely walk, but that just means I won’t pull the leash and it allows us time to soak up every moment together even more. I’ve been told I listen really well - I know, sit, stay, gentle, come, treat, walkies, up, leave it, and I even respond to a few hand motions. The medical team at Pet Alliance say I have a few things going on with my back legs, but that doesn’t soil my spirit or stop me from enjoying life to the fullest. All of which can be explained and tackled together, if you’re looking to spend forever with me. Please check out my adventures in foster care on Instagram & TikTok @magnermemories. TO ADOPT: Please reach out to my fosters directly at thepawsitivefosters@gmail.com to learn more about me. I can’t wait to meet you

Name: Big Bertha

Gender: Spayed Female

Age: 6 years old

Color: Black & Tan

Type: Large Mixed Breed (primary breed: Rottweiler) Weight: 75 pounds

Location To Adopt: Foster Home

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