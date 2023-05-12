Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Blue Bear

Dogs are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Blue Bear!

This 6-year-old came to us back in January and was placed in foster care due to a deep wound of unknown origin on his paw. Despite our best efforts, the stubborn wound refused to heal. For Blue Bear’s health, our veterinarian, Dr. Watanabe, was able to amputate his leg. Blue Bear has adjusted wonderfully to his new situation, not skipping a beat of his time spent lounging in the grass or snuggling with his favorite toys. He loves attention and likes to play with other big dogs. He’s even been working on learning a few behaviors on command while in foster care, like coming when called and getting in his crate!

If you are interested in adopting Ruby, come meet them at the Sanford Shelter today!

Thank you to our partners!

©2022 Cox Media Group