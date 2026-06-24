Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Chop

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Chop, and I am ready to find my furever home! I love to play, and love attention! I am still learning some manners, but am very good at “sit.” I do not like small animals, and should not go to a home with cats, or other critters. I am doing wonderful in my foster home, too. Being a couch potato after backyard playtime is The Best!” TO ADOPT / MEET CHOP: He is currently in a foster home. You can contact his foster mom at meoats65@gmail.com or @smorepuppies on Instagram. Thank you.

Name: Chop

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 1 year, 2 months old

Color: White & Black

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Weight: 57 pounds

Location To Adopt: Foster Home Photo: Attached

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