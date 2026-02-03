Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Cocoa

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Luna Roo, and I’m wearing a bow tie just for you! I am a very sweet senior ready to find my furever home! I love to play with toys, but I am very calm. My favorite toys are boxes, teaser wands, catnip, and toy mice! I like to be brushed and love to be petted! Come visit me at the Pet Alliance Downtown Shelter to see if I am the purrfect gal for you!

Name: COCOA

Age: 1 Year Old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 47 pounds

Type: Large Mix Breed

Color: Brown with White

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

Description: Cocoa is a 1-year-old sweetheart with a heart full of love and a serious weakness for belly rubs. She’s incredibly sweet, affectionate, and gentle, and she adores people of all ages. Cocoa does wonderfully with kids, making her a great fit for a family or anyone looking for a loving companion. This lovely girl thrives on attention and is happiest when she’s close to her humans, soaking up pets and cuddles. If you’re looking for a friendly, affectionate pup who will return your love tenfold, Cocoa is ready to steal your heart!

