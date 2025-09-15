Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Cookie

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Cookie is a loving, affectionate dog who thrives in the company of her people. Her loyalty is unmatched. She’s a fun soul who enjoys cuddles, treats, and sunny walks, and her goofy, playful nature will have you smiling in no time. However, Cookie is a bit sensitive when it comes to men and it can take her some time to feel comfortable around them. Once she’s built trust, she opens up and will shower you with love and devotion. She’s a dog that just needs a calm, patient environment where she can feel safe and secure, especially when meeting new people.

Name: Cookie

Age: 1 year 8 months old

Weight: 21 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Medium Mixed Breed

Color: White with Black Markings

Location: Sanford Shelter

