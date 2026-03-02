Paws of Fame Featured Pet: DaMack

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet DaMack... He is a 1-year-old bundle of energy and joy who’s ready to find his forever home! This handsome young boy has a playful spirit and a heart full of love. He absolutely lives for pets and attention - if you’ve got hands, he’s ready for the cuddles! He also adores taking stuffed toys along when he goes for walks. He is friendly with other dogs and does well with kids over 6 years old who can match his fun, energetic personality. He would thrive in an active home where he can play, explore, and then soak up all the affection afterward. He is currently undergoing treatment for heartworms, and the great news is that his treatment is fully covered by Pet Alliance. He’ll need a family willing to follow through with his care plan and give him the rest and support he needs while he heals. In return, you’ll get a loyal best friend who will shower you with love every single day. If you’re looking for a sweet, spirited pup who loves to be petted and enjoys both playtime and companionship, He might just be your perfect match.

Name: DaMack

Age: 1 Year Old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 35 pounds

Type: HW+ Medium Mixed Breed

Color: Black with White and Brindle markings

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

©2022 Cox Media Group