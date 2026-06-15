Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Desi

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Desi is a lovable and gentle girl looking for her forever home. She enjoys cozy naps, soft pets, and spending time near her favorite people. With her sweet personality and calm nature, she is sure to bring love and happiness to any family lucky enough to adopt her.

Name: DESI

Gender: Spayed Female

Age: 3 years old

Color: Grey

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Location To Adopt: Winter Park Pet Supermarket

TO ADOPT: Visit with me at Winter Park Pet Supermarket

Phone: (407) 657-2139

Address: 2061 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792

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