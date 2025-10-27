Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Diamond

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Diamond, and I’m a sweet 4-month-old brown tabby girl. I love attention and being petted! I grew up with two siblings, and we got along great. As you can see in my picture, I have adhesions in my left eye that might make me look a little different, but I like to think it just adds to my special charm. I likely have limited to no vision in this eye, and there’s no treatment needed at this time, but please know that it doesn’t cause me any discomfort, and trust me, I won’t let it hold me back from living life to the fullest! I’m 100% adorable, full of curiosity, sweetness, shenanigans, biscuit making, and a love for all cat toys.

Name: DIAMOND

Age: 4 months old (DOB: 06/09/2025)

Weight: 4 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: Brown Tabby

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter, 777 W Central Blvd, Orlando

©2022 Cox Media Group