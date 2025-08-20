Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Dobby

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Dobby, a handsome 7-year-old brindle boy with a big frame and an even bigger heart! This gentle giant has a calm, easygoing nature and loves nothing more than spending time with his favorite people. Dobby enjoys leisurely walks, lounging in the sun, and soaking up all the affection he can get. His sweet, loyal personality makes him a wonderful companion for someone looking for a devoted best friend. Dobby is ready to find a forever home where he can relax, be loved, and share his warm, steady presence every day.

Name: Dobby 

Age: 7 years old 

Weight: 94 pounds 

Gender: Neutered Male

Type: Extra Large Mix Breed  

Location: Sanford Shelter  

