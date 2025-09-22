Paws of Fame Featured Pet: El Tigre

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is El Tigre, and I am a sweet young guy ready to find my furever home! I can be a little nervous, but I like to be petted! I love to play with toys, and like treats. Come visit me at the Pet Alliance Downtown Shelter to see if I am the purrfect guy for you

Name: El Tigre

Age: 6 months old

Weight: 6 pounds

Gender: Neutered Male

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: Brown Tabby

Picture: Attached

Location: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter

