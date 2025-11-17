Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Giselle

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

At 7 years old, I would truly love to get adopted during National Adopt A Senior Pet Month. I am a gentle, affectionate girl who’s happiest spending my days cuddled up on the couch beside my favorite people. I’m the definition of a calm companion - easygoing, loving, and perfectly content to relax and enjoy the quiet moments. I would be a wonderful match for someone looking for a loyal, low-key friend to share cozy nights and lazy afternoons. If you’re searching for a true couch potato with a heart of gold, I might just be your perfect match!

Age: 7 years old

Weight: 57 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Color: Black with White markings

Picture: Attached

Location: Sanford

Location To Adopt: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter, 777 W Central Blvd, Orlando

