Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Ice

Dogs are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Ice!

I am a very active, friendly boy seeking my furever home! I am a goofball who is very affectionate. I love being pet -- butt scratches are my favorite. I am playful and outgoing, I love making new human friends! I know lots of commands like “sit” and “paw”. While I have been around kids before and did well with them according to my previous owner, I am asking no kids in my new home at this time due to my activity level. I would like to meet any potential dog siblings ahead of going home -- I am not a fan of male dogs, I prefer female dog friends. I love to play, and would love to find someone with the time to play with me and tell me what a good boy I am! If you’d like to learn more about Ice, please email mharris@petallianceorlando.org!”

If you are interested in adopting Ice, come meet them at the Sanford Shelter today!

