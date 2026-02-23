Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Joey

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Joey is a 1.5-year-old handsome boy who’s looking for a calm, cozy place to call home. He’s a gentle soul who truly flourishes in a quiet environment where he can feel safe and relaxed. Once he’s comfortable, Joey enjoys being close by, soaking up peaceful companionship and the simple pleasures of indoor life. He also gives love bites! If you’re searching for a mellow feline friend to share your couch and your heart, Joey might just be your perfect match! Due to past stress around other cats, Joey is looking for a one-cat household where he can feel secure and relaxed!

Name: JOEY

Age: 1 1/2 Years Old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 13 pounds

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: White with Tabby Markings

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

