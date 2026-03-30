Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Jupiter

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Jupiter, and I am a very sweet lady ready to find my forever home. I love attention and being petted. I prefer to be the only animal in the house, as other furry friends stress me out. I love my humans though! I have a history of urinary issues and bladder stones (the nice folks here can give you lots of information on that). I am on a special diet to keep that in check. Come visit me at the new Pet Alliance Orlando Shelter to see if I am the purrfect gal for you!

Name: Jupiter

Age: 6 Years Old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 13 pounds

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: White with Brown Tabby markings

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Orlando Shelter, 4311 South John Young Parkway

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