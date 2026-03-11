Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Kai

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Kai, a lovable little shorty with a big personality packed into a compact frame! This adorable guy may be low to the ground, but he’s high on charm and affection. Kai loves to trot around proudly, soak up attention, and snuggle close whenever he gets the chance. His small stature just makes him extra portable for adventures and perfect for cozy couch cuddles. If you’re looking for a pint-sized best friend with a huge heart, Kai is ready to stand tall in your life!

Name: KAI

Age: 6 Years Old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 50 pounds

Type: Medium Mixed Breed

Color: Black and Tan

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

©2022 Cox Media Group