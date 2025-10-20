Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Kiri

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Kiri, and I am ready to find my furever home. I am a sweet lady that likes to be with my people. I prefer to be around adult humans and NO OTHER CATS. I lived with a large dog before, and we did ok with each other. I love to play with toy mice, bags, and balls. Once I am comfortable, I love sitting on a nice cozy lap! Come visit me at the Pet Alliance Downtown Shelter to see if I am the purrfect gal for you!

Name: Kiri

Age: 10 years old

Weight: 11 pounds

Gender: Spayed Female

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: Tan and Cream with Black Markings

Picture: Attached

Location: Downtown Orlando Cat Shelter

Adoption Fee: Sponsored By Stanley Steemer

