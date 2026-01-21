Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Kuma

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Kuma is a 6-year-old big snuggle-bug with a sweet, goofy personality that shines once he’s had a little time to get comfortable. He can be a bit reserved at first, but when he warms up, his playful side comes out-especially when he’s rolling around happily in the yard. Kuma may do best as the only dog in the home, as he can be selective with other dogs. He’s looking for a patient, loving home that will let him settle in at his own pace and enjoy life’s simple joys. Could that be with you and your family?

Name: KUMA

Age: 6 Years Old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 73 pounds

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Color: Tan & Black

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

