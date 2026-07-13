Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Lilly

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Name: LILLY

Gender: Spayed Female

Age: 3 years old old

Color: Black & White

Type: Domestic Shorthair mix

Location To Adopt: 938 FL-436, Casselberry, FL 32707Photo: Attached

Lilly is a beautiful 3-year-old tuxedo cat with a heart as sweet as her adorable black-and-white markings. She is naturally inquisitive and loves to stay informed, happily investigating new sights, sounds, and visitors with her curious personality. Once she has had a chance to say hello, Lilly’s affectionate side truly shines. She loves spending time with her people, soaking up gentle pets and companionship. Whether she is exploring a cozy corner of your home or relaxing nearby while you go about your day, Lilly is happiest when she is part of the family. If you are looking for a loving, inquisitive companion who will keep you smiling with her charm, Lilly may be the perfect match for you!

You can visit Lilly at the Casselberry Pet Supermarket. Please note that the adoption fee is payable by cash or credit, and she must go home in an adopter-supplied carrier. We recommend calling the store at (407) 834-4128 to verify her availability before visiting.

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