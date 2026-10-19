Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Little Bit

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello world, I’m Little Bit! I’m a sweet, sensitive gal looking for a quiet, adult-only home where I can truly blossom. Once I know you and feel safe, my whole body wiggles with joy when I see you! However, the big wide world can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming for me. I take things at my own pace and need a calm, patient adopter who will give me time to decompress and let me decide when I’m ready to make new friends. Because of my sensitive nature I would do best in a home without cats, or children.

Name: Little Bit

Age: 3 years

Weight: 59 pounds

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Color: Tan with White

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Orlando Shelter, 4311 S John Young Parkway

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