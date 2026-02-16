Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Lucky

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Lucky is a 3-year-old pup with a shy, slightly awkward charm that makes him extra lovable. He’s great with other dogs, super playful once he warms up, and an all-around good boy who just wants to have fun and make friends!

Name: LUCKY

Age: 3 Years Old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 62 pounds

Type: Large Mix Breed

Color: Brown / Black with White

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

