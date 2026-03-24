Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Lucy

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Lucy is a sweet, gentle soul with a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging. She’s the kind of dog who instantly makes you feel at home, whether she’s cuddled up beside you on the couch or happily trotting along on a walk. Friendly and affectionate, Lucy gets along wonderfully with people and is always eager to make new friends.She has a calm, loving personality but still enjoys playtime and little adventures. Lucy would thrive in a home where she can be part of the family, soaking up attention and giving plenty of love in return. She’s the perfect mix of playful and relaxed, making her a great companion for both quiet evenings and fun days out. If you’re looking for a loyal, kind-hearted dog who will brighten your days and fill your home with warmth, Lucy might just be the one for you

Name: Lucy

Age: 1 Year Old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 9 pounds

Type: Small Mixed Breed

Color: White & Black

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Sanford Shelter

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