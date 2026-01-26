Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Luna Roo

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hello! My name is Luna Roo, and I’m wearing a bow tie just for you! I am a very sweet senior ready to find my furever home! I love to play with toys, but I am very calm. My favorite toys are boxes, teaser wands, catnip, and toy mice! I like to be brushed and love to be petted! Come visit me at the Pet Alliance Downtown Shelter to see if I am the purrfect gal for you!

Name: LUNA ROO

Age: 10 Years Old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 17 pounds

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Color: Black/White

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Downtown Cat Shelter

©2022 Cox Media Group