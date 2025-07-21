Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Luna

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Luna! She is 3 1/2 years old.

Luna is a bright, bouncy, and loving girl who’s always ready for fun! Whether she’s chasing a squeaky toy, showing off her training skills, or snuggling up after a game of tug, Luna brings joy wherever she goes. She’s a big fan of balls, Kongs stuffed with treats, hard chew toys, squeaky/soft toys, and tug toys. Luna loves to stay active and would do best in a home where she can enjoy plenty of playtime and exercise. One of her favorite things? Zooming around a fenced-in yard! Luna thrives when she has space to run freely and safely burn off her energy.

Luna would be a great match for an active person or family ready to give her the love, attention, and fun she deserves. She’s sweet, smart, and ready to make your days brighter. Looking for a loyal, playful companion with lots of love to give? Luna could be your perfect match! Want to meet? She’s at our Sanford Shelter which is located at 2800 County Home Road.

