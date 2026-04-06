Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Marina

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Hi, I’m Marina! I was transferred to Pet Alliance with my six puppies and have spent the last several weeks in a foster home raising them. All my puppies have found their forever homes, and now it’s my time to shine! I get along with other dogs (even horses!) and I love love love every person I meet! Despite my size, I love to just lay in your lap and get all the cuddles and pets I can. I also greatly enjoy a good roll in the grass! You can check out my time in foster care by visiting @whats.one.more.dog on Instagram, and if you want to meet me, come on down to the Sanford shelter today!

Name: Marina

Age: 2 years old

Gender: Spayed Female

Weight: 57 pounds

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Color: White

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Pet Alliance’s Sanford Shelter, located at 2800 County Home Road

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