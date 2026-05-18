Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Mr. Meow

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Are you looking for a gentle, affectionate companion to brighten your home? Look no further than Mr. Meow, an incredibly sweet cat who will melt your heart from the moment you meet him. Mr. Meow is a calm, easygoing guy who loves to be around people. His gentle nature makes him the perfect lap cat - he’ll happily curl up with you for cuddles, purring contentedly as you stroke his soft fur. Whether you have a busy household or a peaceful, cozy home, Mr. Meow adapts beautifully, bringing joy and love wherever he goes. His affectionate personality will brighten your days and make him the ideal companion for anyone seeking a cat with a calm demeanor and a heart full of love.

Name: Mr. Meow

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 8 years old

Color: Black

Type: Domestic Shorthair Mix

Location To Adopt: 2800 County Home Road, Sanford

Photo: Attached

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