Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Mufasa

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Mufasa is a large, handsome male dog with a calm and confident presence. True to his name, he carries himself with quiet strength and dignity. He’s a friendly boy who enjoys being around people, greeting you with a gentle, easygoing nature. What makes Mufasa special is his independent personality. While he appreciates attention, pets, and spending time with his humans, he’s also perfectly happy doing his own thing lounging nearby, exploring his surroundings, or simply relaxing. He’s not overly demanding, making him a great companion for someone who values a more laid-back, low-maintenance dog. Mufasa would thrive in a home that offers both companionship and space, where he can settle in at his own pace and be appreciated for who he is. Whether you’re looking for a steady best friend or a calm presence in your home, Mufasa is ready to step into that role. If you’re searching for a loyal, balanced dog with both heart and independence, Mufasa is ready to meet you and start his next chapter.

Name: Mufasa

Age: 4 years old

Gender: Neutered Male

Weight: 103 pounds

Type: Extra Large Mixed Breed

Color: Black/Brown

Picture: Attached

Location To Adopt: Pet Alliance’s Sanford Shelter

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