Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Oogie Boogie

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Get ready to meet your next adventure buddy: OOGIE BOOGIE! He has a fun name because he’s a fun dog! This young, happy dog is full of energy and loves making new friends. Always ready for action, Oogie Boogie loves playtime, long walks, and is a pro at tail wagging. Whether it’s a game of fetch, a hike, or just running around the yard, Oogie Boogie brings excitement and joy to every moment. He’s a friendly sweetheart, as you probably figured out by the smile on his face. He adores people and is happiest when they’re part of the fun. Visit him at our Sanford Shelter, and Oogie Boogie will greet you with enthusiasm, shower you with affection, and want to be your loyal sidekick. This pup would do best in an active home ready to match his energy and give him plenty of exercise, play, and lots of love!

Name: Oogie Boogie

Gender: Neutered Male

Age: 2 years old

Color: Black and White

Type: Large Mixed Breed

Weight: 60 pounds

Location To Adopt: 2800 County Home Road, Sanford

Photo: Attached

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