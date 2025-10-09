Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Pacho

Dogs and cats are the true rock stars with their unwavering loyalty and companionship!

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Pacho, a fun-loving 6-year-old pup with a big heart and an even bigger love for the dog park! Pacho is a social butterfly who gets along wonderfully with other dogs and thrives in environments where he can run, play, and make new furry friends. Despite his playful energy, he also knows how to settle down for some quiet time and cuddles. Whether it’s a game of fetch or a stroll through the park, Pacho is always up for an adventure. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who’s friendly, active, and full of personality, Pacho might be the perfect addition to your pack! PS: He may or may not have surfed a counter or two in the past.

Name: Pacho

Age: 6 years old

Weight: 99 pounds

Gender: Neutered Male

Type: Extra Large Mixed Breed

Color: Black & Tan

Picture: Attached

Location: Sanford

Adoption Fee: Sponsored By Stanley Steemer

