Paws of Fame Featured Pet: Phillip

98.9 WMMO has partnered with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and Stanley Steemer of Central Florida to find forever homes for homeless pets in Central Florida.

You can help make it happen by adopting a pet, making a donation or sharing with family & friends the stories of pets that are waiting to be adopted.

There are so many wonderful pets in shelters across Central Florida that need to find their forever homes, and we want to help them do that with our “Paws of Fame” program.

Meet Phillip!

Meet Philip, who was born blind and is looking for a very special family that can help him navigate the world.

New things can be a little scary for him, but he has slowly started to come out of his shell and show off his goofy personality while in the care of a foster. At only a little over a year old, he still has lots of puppy energy and loves to play with other big dogs like him! On top of being affectionate and friendly, he’s already crate trained and knows how to sit! He has also learned to respond to the command “watch” to help him learn the boundaries of a new place and ensure he doesn’t walk into anything. If you’d like to learn more about Philip, please email mharris@petallianceorlando.org!”

If you are interested in adopting Phillip, come meet them at the Sanford Shelter today!

